15.1M COVID-19 vaccines tossed out in US since March, data shows
Pharmacies and state governments have wasted at least 15.1 million COVID-19 vaccines since March, according to government data obtained by NBC News. The CDC released the data Aug. 31 in response to a public records request made by NBC News. The number is likely an undercount, as it doesn't include data from several states and some federal providers. The data is self-reported by the providers and doesn't include the reason the shots were thrown out.www.beckershospitalreview.com
