Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

15.1M COVID-19 vaccines tossed out in US since March, data shows

By Maia Anderson
beckershospitalreview.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePharmacies and state governments have wasted at least 15.1 million COVID-19 vaccines since March, according to government data obtained by NBC News. The CDC released the data Aug. 31 in response to a public records request made by NBC News. The number is likely an undercount, as it doesn't include data from several states and some federal providers. The data is self-reported by the providers and doesn't include the reason the shots were thrown out.

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccines#Pharmacies#Cdc#Rite Aid#African#University Of Warwick#Nbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Aerospace & DefenseMic

The largest employer on Earth is making COVID vaccines mandatory

Members of the United States Armed Forces have just over one month to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new Defense Department policy announced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday. The rule comes after months of speculation over whether the Pentagon — currently the largest employer on Earth...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public HealthIFLScience

COVID: The Reason Cases Are Rising Among The Double Vaccinated – It’s Not Because Vaccines Aren’t Working

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, has announced that around 40% of people being admitted to hospital with COVID in the UK have been vaccinated. And according to the latest Public Health England data, around 15% of those being hospitalised have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine. At first glance, this rings very serious alarm bells, but it shouldn’t. The vaccines are still working very well.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

Cyclospora: 400 more cases reported in the US, 34 states report cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported an additional 402 domestically acquired cyclosporiasis illnesses in the past month. This brings the cumulative total to 864 laboratory-confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis in people who had no history of international travel during the 14-day period before illness onset have been reported to CDC by 35 jurisdictions, including 34 states and New York City.
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Fauci says new COVID variant called Mu not ‘immediate threat’ to US

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday said that the new Mu variant of COVID-19 is not considered to be “an immediate threat” to the US. Federal officials are “keeping a very close eye” on the virus mutation, though its “not at all even close to being dominant” in the US, the White House chief medical advisor said.
Women's Healthdeseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals a huge change for pregnant women and the COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has confirmed that pregnant women should get the COVID-19 vaccine. Does Fauci want pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine?. Fauci appeared on NBC News’ “Today” show on Thursday morning, where he talked about the COVID-19 vaccine,...
Oklahoma StateNews On 6

COVID-19 Cases Continue To Surge In Oklahoma, Data Shows

Oklahoma is currently ranked ninth in the nation in terms of new COVID-19 cases per week. In his COVID-19 update, Dr. Dale Bratzler, of OU Health, said Oklahoma has seen tremendous growth in cases within the past week. He attributed this to the fact that Oklahoma school districts have started...
Public Healththewestsidegazette.com

15.1 Million Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine Thrown Away In US

WASHINGTON — Since March 1, in the United States, at least 15.1 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were thrown at a time when the world is undergoing a shortage of vaccines. This, in turn, is leading to deaths in emerging countries across the globe. The action has been undertaken...

Comments / 0

Community Policy