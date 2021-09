ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – A man was pronounced dead from an apparent drowning on Sunday after he was pulled from the water near Saugatuck Dunes State Park. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a man being pulled from the water around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, in the Saugatuck Dunes State Park area in Laketown Township, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.