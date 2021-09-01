Cancel
NFL

It's time to meet Darryl Roberts, Washington's newest defensive back

By Michael Phillips
Richmond.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHBURN — One of the surprises of this year’s training camp was defensive back Darryl Roberts, who made Washington’s 53-man roster against some tough competition. It wasn’t a surprise to those who have seen Roberts work, though. He made the roster, in part, by doing the one thing Ron Rivera...

