It's time to meet Darryl Roberts, Washington's newest defensive back

Doug Gottlieb: “You got people who are saying ‘THIS WAS STUNNING!’, not really… Cam Newton only completed above 60% of his throws four seasons in the NFL. FOUR. Last year, in a year in which he started 15 games, threw for only 2,600 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. We can say it’s about COVID, and it’s about ‘this and that’, but dude, the guy threw for less than 100 yards four times last year. He threw for more than 300 yards two times. Against Houston who they lost to, who was one of the worst teams in the NFL, and Seattle, early on in the season when he played really, really well. Every time people referenced Cam Newton’s season last year they say ‘wElL, tHeRe wAs tHaT gAmE aGaInSt tHe sEaHaWkS!’ – it was like they stopped watching football after that, because if you watched football after that you would have seen that it was BAD at times. Of those 8 touchdowns, three came in the last game of the season when they took on the Jets, who WANTED to lose. Take out the Jets game and he has FIVE touchdown passes. He’s just not that good anymore. He’s a player from a foregone era. Yes, we have more athletic quarterbacks like him, but his inefficiency and his inaccuracy, especially in short and underneath stuff, has always been a bit of an issue. Cam likely stayed in New England because he liked it, they respected him, they treated him well, and they built the offense around him, but if you’ve watched New England play in this preseason they have to have someone who is accurate in short and intermediate throws, much like Tom Brady, and that’s what Mac Jones is, NOT what Cam Newton is.” (Full Audio Above)
Comments / 0