Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' Aims for $50 Million Debut as Disney Ditches Hybrid Release (For Now)
Though it marks an important step in onscreen representation, “Shang-Chi” will also prove vital in determining the way Disney releases its movies, at least while a pandemic is still raging. The superhero adaptation, starring Simu Liu as the eponymous hero, is the first Marvel movie since Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” in July of 2019 to play exclusively in theaters. Since COVID-19 struck and forced movie theaters to close, Disney has put the majority of its new movies — including the Scarlett Johansson-led Marvel entry “Black Widow,” family adventure “Jungle Cruise” and “101 Dalmatians” prequel “Cruella” — Disney Plus under its Premier Access banner, while Pixar titles “Luca” and “Soul” skipped theaters entirely.www.middletownpress.com
Comments / 0