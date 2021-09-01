Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Teen dead after being shot to death in South Memphis, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GJwQo_0bjbDoD300
MPD Crime Scene tape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition in South Memphis.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of E. Frank Avenue Monday afternoon.

One man was found shot and was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

The 18-year-old victim was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

No arrest has been made at this point.

Anyone with information pertaining to this Homicide should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
60K+
Followers
63K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Homicide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Memphis, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MPD cancels search for missing 10-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: 6:30 A.M.:. Memphis police have canceled the search for 10-year-old Jordan Morton. MPD said Morton returned home. Memphis police are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy who may be in danger. Jordan Morton was last seen Monday night around 5:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Wisconsin boy, 6, fatally stabbed, police say

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A 6-year-old Wisconsin boy was fatally stabbed Monday afternoon, authorities said. According to the West Allis Police Department, dispatchers received a 911 call at about 3 p.m. CDT about a boy who had suffered a knife wound to his stomach, WITI reported. The child was taken...
Memphis, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MFD: 2 shot overnight at Raleigh apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot overnight at a Memphis apartment complex. Memphis Fire officials confirmed a call about the shooting came in shortly after 11 p.m. at the Lantern Square Apartments in Raleigh. Both victims were rushed to Regional One. No information was released on their condition. No...
Florida StatePosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Florida motorcyclist killed when rear bumper falls off car in front of him

BRANDON, Fla. — A Florida motorcyclist was killed Sunday after he hit the rear bumper that fell off a vehicle that was traveling in front of him, authorities said. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist, a 63-year-old man from Riverview, was traveling south of an access road that led to Interstate 75 near the Tampa suburb of Brandon at about 3:25 p.m. EDT, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy