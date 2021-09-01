Teen dead after being shot to death in South Memphis, police say

MPD Crime Scene tape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition in South Memphis.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of E. Frank Avenue Monday afternoon.

One man was found shot and was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

The 18-year-old victim was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

No arrest has been made at this point.

Anyone with information pertaining to this Homicide should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

