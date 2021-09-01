What might be behind hair loss

While there are myriad treatments for hair loss and thinning available now—including both over-the-counter and professional in-office solutions—biotin, also known as B7 and vitamin H, has long been touted as one of the key supplements for hair regrowth. Over time, however, as more scientific research has been done, the question of whether biotin actually has any effect on hair loss and regrowth has been raised. Now that we have newer innovations at our fingertips, such as low-light laser devices, supplements like Nutrafol, and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), it’s easy to understand how the efficacy of older treatments can be called into question. In fact, nowadays, most experts, including both certified trichologists and board-certified dermatologists, are much more likely to recommend the aforementioned, modern remedies to their patients with hair loss because of the lack of evidence there is to support biotin’s aid in regrowth. But more on that later.