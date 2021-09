FROPACK3 is HERE with 15 all-new custom Lightroom presets!!! Check it out https://froknowsphoto.com/fropack3/ (40% OFF) I got to go hands on with the Canon EOS R3. This is a pre-production model, and we were not allowed to do a lot of things in this video. We could not turn it on, we could not show you the ports on the side, or share information that Canon hasn’t already put out. But, I still thought it would be great to show you a real deal body and share as much as I am able to share. We WILL have a much more In-depth PREVIEW as soon as the Camera is OFFICIALLY announced.