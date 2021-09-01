Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Tour Championship: Morikawa started playoffs first, now 11th

By Chris Vivlamore
Posted by 
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Collin Morikawa said it sucks – but it’s reality. ExploreTour Championship: Round 1 pairings and tee times. Morikawa started the FedEx Cup playoffs first in the point standings. He dropped to sixth after the opening The Northern Trust by missing the cut and to 11th after last week’s BMW Championship by finishing tied for 63rd. So, he starts the Tour Championship at 3-under par, seven strokes behind leader Patrick Cantlay.

www.ajc.com

Comments / 0

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
52K+
Followers
40K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tour Championship#Fedex Cup#The Northern Trust#Bmw Championship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfSporting News

PGA Tour Championship purse, payouts: How much does the FedEx Cup winner make in 2021?

The top 30 golfers from this season are competing at the PGA Tour Championship this weekend for the biggest check all season. Just how much can these golfers win? Well, last year, champion Dustin Johnson took home $15 million. The other PGA Tour tournaments (excluding the Players Championship) don’t even reach this number for their total purse amount.
GolfGolf Channel

McIlroy, Cantlay express sympathy for Bryson

ATLANTA – There are no shortage of opinions when it comes to Bryson DeChambeau and his ongoing issues with some fans but there seems to be little genuine empathy for a player that has become extremely polarizing. “I would say it's pretty tough to be Bryson DeChambeau right now,” Rory...
GolfYardbarker

Rory McIlroy 'sad' to see treatment of Bryson DeChambeau

Rory McIlroy has come to the defense of Bryson DeChambeau, somewhat. McIlroy spoke recently about some of the treatment DeChambeau has received on tour from some of the fans. DeChambeau has had an ongoing feud with Brooks Koepka, which led some people to taunt him by yelling “Brooksie!” at him. DeChambeau even reportedly had a heated exchange with a “Brooksie” heckler over the weekend.
GolfESPN

Rory McIlroy says 'it's pretty tough to be Bryson DeChambeau right now'

ATLANTA -- Bryson DeChambeau has made a considerable amount of news lately, much unrelated to his actual play inside the ropes, and made worse by a good bit of negative fan behavior directed at him. Rory McIlroy stepped up to defend him Wednesday, saying, "It's pretty tough to be Bryson...
GolfPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How is Collin Morikawa's back after falling from 1st to 11th in the FedEx Cup Playoffs? Well, he can touch his toes.

In just two weeks, Collin Morikawa went from the penthouse to the outhouse – albeit a pretty fancy one where he still has a shot at FedEx Cup riches. Morikawa won the regular season title as the leading points-earner during the PGA Tour’s first 47 events of the 50-event “super season.” But he missed the cut at the Northern Trust and finished T-63 (out of 69) in the no-cut BMW Championship and with points quadrupled in the first two legs of the three-event FedEx Cup playoffs, Morikawa has tumbled to 11th. Because of the staggered scoring format used at the Tour Championship, instead of holding a two-stroke lead as the polesetter, a spot now held by Patrick Cantlay, he’s seven strokes back.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 Tour Championship odds, FedEx Cup Playoff predictions: Expert reveals Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm picks

It all comes down to this when the PGA Tour's top 30 players tee off Thursday in the 2021 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club. Patrick Cantlay starts with a two-stroke lead at 10-under par after his steely BMW Championship victory in a six-hole playoff with Bryson DeChambeau. Northern Trust winner Tony Finau starts second at 8 under, followed by DeChambeau (-7), Jon Rahm (-6) and Cameron Smith (-5). Reigning FedEx Cup champion Dustin Johnson is in the finale for the 13th straight year but will need to make up a seven-stroke deficit to defend his title. Xander Schauffele, who went a tournament-best 15 under last year but tied for second overall, will start at 2 under along with Rory McIlroy, who seeks his third FedEx Cup title.
GolfGolf Digest

BMW Championship 2021 DFS Picks: Why Brooks Koepka's time in the playoffs might be now

The second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs will head to Baltimore, marking the first time the tour has played in Charm City since 1962. The course will be Caves Valley Golf Club, which required lengthening over the past 18 months to prep it for the modern game. This course will offer near-constant risk/reward opportunities, which could create a scoring separation on the leader board.
GolfPGA Tour

Top 10 storylines of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR season

Patrick Cantlay’s duel with Jon Rahm at the TOUR Championship to win his first FedExCup title capped off a huge 2020-21 PGA TOUR Super Season that began 361 days ago at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic produced a season unlike any other. For the first,...
GolfSan Francisco Chronicle

Collin Morikawa's lead hasn't paid off for the Cal alum in the playoffs

Collin Morikawa doesn’t like it — but it’s reality. The Cal alum started the FedEx Cup playoffs first in the point standings. He dropped to sixth after the opening event, the Northern Trust, by missing the cut and to 11th after last week’s BMW Championship by finishing tied for 63rd. So, he starts this week’s Tour Championship at 3-under-par, seven strokes behind leader Patrick Cantlay.
GolfGolf.com

Why Rory McIlroy is bidding farewell to the putter that won four majors

Take a look at the equipment Rory McIlroy used to win his four major championships and you’ll notice a constant: the putter. The brands changed when McIlroy made the jump from Titleist (Scotty Cameron Newport GSS) to Nike (Method Origin B2-01) in 2013, but the head profile remained the same — an Anser-style blade that was originally designed by Ping founder Karsten Solheim in 1966.
GolfKansas City Star

Column: Super season on PGA Tour ends with super hard vote

A season like no other in PGA Tour history ended with a one-of-a-kind feat. Over the final two weeks, Patrick Cantlay won the FedEx Cup by beating the U.S. Open champions. This was called a “super season” because the shifting schedule brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the U.S. Open and Masters deeper into 2020, after the new PGA Tour season had already started. That meant six majors in one season.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Tiger Woods Caddie News

Tiger Woods isn’t close to making his return to professional golf, but his longtime caddie, Joe LaCava, will be back on the course this week. LaCava will be on the bag for Patrick Cantlay at the Northern Trust in New Jersey this week. The caddie will serve as a temporary replacement for Cantlay’s typical bag man, who is out with COVID-19.
GolfYardbarker

Patrick Cantlay, girlfriend Nikki Guidish celebrate after Tour Championship win

Patrick Cantlay capped off an incredible season on Sunday with a win at the Tour Championship, and his girlfriend was one of the first to congratulate him as always. Cantlay finished 20-under at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta to capture the FedEx Cup and the $15 million prize that goes along with it. After he held off Jon Rahm with a birdie at the 18th, Cantlay and his girlfriend Nikki Guidish shared a victory kiss.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals The 1 Lesson From Today’s Finish

The finish to today’s BMW Championship was an epic one. Patrick Cantlay took down Bryson DeChambeau in awesome fashion at the BMW Championship on Sunday afternoon. Cantlay defeated DeChambeau following several sudden-death playoff holes. Cantlay and DeChambeau finished the tournament in regulation at -27. The golfers then went to sudden...

Comments / 0

Community Policy