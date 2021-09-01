Tour Championship: Morikawa started playoffs first, now 11th
Collin Morikawa said it sucks – but it’s reality. ExploreTour Championship: Round 1 pairings and tee times. Morikawa started the FedEx Cup playoffs first in the point standings. He dropped to sixth after the opening The Northern Trust by missing the cut and to 11th after last week’s BMW Championship by finishing tied for 63rd. So, he starts the Tour Championship at 3-under par, seven strokes behind leader Patrick Cantlay.www.ajc.com
Comments / 0