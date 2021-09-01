Tour Championship: Morikawa started playoffs first, now 11th

In just two weeks, Collin Morikawa went from the penthouse to the outhouse – albeit a pretty fancy one where he still has a shot at FedEx Cup riches. Morikawa won the regular season title as the leading points-earner during the PGA Tour’s first 47 events of the 50-event “super season.” But he missed the cut at the Northern Trust and finished T-63 (out of 69) in the no-cut BMW Championship and with points quadrupled in the first two legs of the three-event FedEx Cup playoffs, Morikawa has tumbled to 11th. Because of the staggered scoring format used at the Tour Championship, instead of holding a two-stroke lead as the polesetter, a spot now held by Patrick Cantlay, he’s seven strokes back.