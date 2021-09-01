Elijah McClain case: Grand jury indicts police, paramedics in death

“I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe please. I can’t breathe, please.” These words were recorded by the body cameras of Aurora, Colorado, police as they assaulted a slight, 23-year-old African American man who was on the short walk home from his corner store after buying iced tea. It was 10:43 pm on August 24, 2019. Aurora dispatchers had received a 911 call “describing a suspicious black male wearing a ski mask, ‘acting weird.'” An officer approached McClain, saying, “Stop, I have a right to stop you since you’re being suspicious.” Within ten seconds, officers tackle him to the ground. “My name is Elijah McClain … I’m an introvert and I’m different. [Sobbing] I’m just different, that’s all.”