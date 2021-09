The Dolphins went against the Atlanta Falcons Saturday night, as they look to get better and form their 53-man roster for the regular season. The Dolphins played a lot of their first and second stringers throughout the first half. Tua Tagovailoa played a full half during this game and looked sharp. There were a lot of other great performances by the rest of the Dolphins offense and their defense. The Fins did play against a lot of the Falcons backups during this game, as they were resting their starters in preparation for the beginning of the regular season. The Dolphins won this game 37 -17. This article will give a recap on the Miami Dolphins preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons.