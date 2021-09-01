Cancel
Food & Drinks

Summer sipper: This $15 rosé is light in color, big on flavor

By Dale Robertson
Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur tasters: “Light in color, heavy with flavor. Soft, light, fresh citrus notes with a touch of salinity. Very quaffable.”. The wine: The Bertrand folks call this blend of grenache noir and grenache gris “the palest rosé in the world,” and they may be right. The fruit is sourced from France’s Tautavel region in Roussillon, not far from Parpignan and the Spanish border. Grenache gris is a pink-skinned first cousin of the far more widely planted grenache blanc and noir varietals.

Gérard Bertrand
#Color#Ros#Alcohol#Winery#France#Food Drink#Spanish#Mediterranean#Houstonians#French#The Gris Blanc#Spec
