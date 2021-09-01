Summer sipper: This $15 rosé is light in color, big on flavor

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Savory, fruit-forward, sparkling, oaky—there's a type of wine for every palate and preference. The flavors and textures of the food you're enjoying, as well as the setting, can contribute to your drinking experience. Perhaps you're celebrating the long-awaited summer with endless bottles of rosé. Or maybe you're someone who enjoys trying wines while traveling around the world but are grounded in one place for now. Wouldn't it stave off your wanderlust a little to have an assortment of international wines delivered right to your door? Whether you prefer whites or reds, dry or sweet, there is a wine subscription box out there to suit your exact tastes. Here are eight wine subscriptions that will shower you with all of your favorite pours for months to come.