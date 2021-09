The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has been canceled one day before attendees were set to enter. The cancellation comes after Tennessee was hit with heavy rainfall and flooding from Hurricane Ida. Last week, the festival announced they were no longer allowing attendees to enter on Tuesday in an attempt to allow the campground to dry. Conditions worsened over a day and officials were forced to limit camping capacity as well. This announcement sparked panic amongst attendees, some who were already in the area and had driven over ten hours. Festival officials say they held out until the last minute to try to keep the show going. After closely monitoring campground conditions and weather radars, the festival made the tough decision to cancel altogether. Ticket holders will be issued full refunds.