10 Easy Dorm Room-Friendly Recipes On TikTok You Can Make With Just A Microwave

You might have noticed that everyone’s talking about the newfangled Instant Pot, and maybe are wondering if it’s really worth all the hype. Or maybe you’ve already got yourself an Instant Pot and are madly in love with it and are looking for even more things to prepare in it. Either way, the following will explore several things that you can make in an instant pot. This can help those who haven’t committed to the pot yet determine whether it’s right for them, and help those who have one discover some new recipes.