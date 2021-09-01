The Last Gang release new song

Legendary rockers DEEP PURPLE have launched a countdown clock online for what is expected to be an announcement of the first details of the group's new music. The countdown, which is scheduled to hit zero on October 6 at 7:00 a.m. PDT / 10:00 a.m. EDT, can be found on the domain name TurningToCrime.com — a possible song or album title — where visitors are redirected to a page on the web site of DEEP PURPLE's record label, earMUSIC. The landing page features mugshot-like photos of bandmembers Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Ian Paice, Steve Morse and Don Airey, along with the text "Turning To Crime" and the aforementioned countdown clock.