The Last Gang release new song

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Last Gang have released a new song. The song is called "Gimme Action" and is off their upcoming album Noise Noise Noise out October 8 via Fat Wreck Chords. The Last Gang released Keep Them Counting in 2018. Check out the song below.

