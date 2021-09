For most teams, the idea of having to replace 14 players due to graduation, including seven All-HCIAL selections, would be a near-impossible task. While acknowledging the production of those who are gone from last year’s 11-2 squad, Union City coach Mario Amaya is confident in the group he has this fall. While many of his players are first-year starters, Amaya made it an emphasis that this talented group got a taste of varsity action last season to better prepare for what was to come this year.