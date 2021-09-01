Newark illegally spent $5M renovating ice rink by skipping bidding process, officials say

Newark violated the law when it spent more than $5 million of its own money to renovate a skating rink without opening up the project to bidders, state officials say. The state comptroller released a report Wednesday claiming Newark skirted the required public bidding process and instead gave a $5.4 million private contract to a group associated with the New Jersey Devils. Such a move may have led taxpayers to spend more money on the project, and also could undermine public trust in government processes, the report said.