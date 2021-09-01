Cancel
New York Jets claim two players off waivers, sign former Browns safety

Hours after adhering to the NFL’s mandated cutdown to 53 men on their respective rosters, the New York Jets added three off of the NFL’s waiver wire. Defense took center stage as Gang Green added edge rusher Tim Ward (Kansas City), linebacker Quincy Williams (Jacksonville), and safety Sheldrick Redwine (Cleveland). Williams is the older brother of returning defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.

