Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

San Diego Humane Society encourages animal emergency planning during national preparedness month

kusi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORENA (KUSI)- San Diego Humane Society Encourages Animal Emergency Planning. September is National Preparedness month: People with animals should ensure they are ready if disaster strikes. KUSI’S Kacey McKinnon visited the San Diego Humane Society and spoke with Nina Thompson. Thompson went into detail on how families at home can...

www.kusi.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Pets & Animals
San Diego, CA
Society
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Animal Hospital#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
kusi.com

San Diego Blood Bank issues urgent call for blood donations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Blood Bank issued an urgent call for blood donations Sunday. All blood types are desperately needed this holiday weekend. Claudine Van Gonka, Director/Community Relations & Marketing at San Diego Blood Bank, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the blood shortage.
San Diego, CANBC San Diego

Motherless Bear Cubs Now in San Diego Humane Society's Care

A pair of bear cubs that were determined to not have a mother are now in the care of the San Diego Humane Society’s (SDHS) Ramona Wildlife Center, where they will learn the necessary skills to survive on their own upon adulthood. The orphaned cubs, who are roughly about 6...
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

San Antonio looks at expanding emergency preparedness services and resources to bolster 'resiliency'

The city wants to find four permanent locations that will be equipped to serve San Antonio residents in times of catastrophe. Pithily dubbed “resiliency hubs,” these stations would offer critical services in the event of a terrorist attack, natural disaster or another incident with the capacity to negatively affect the well-being and functionality of a significant portion of the city.
Petskusi.com

‘Buffalo’ is looking for her fur-ever home on the range

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Buffalo is a 9-weeks-old Australian Shepherd blend pup that currently weighs 8.4 pounds but is estimated to weigh 32-40 pounds. She is already female-spayed and has other siblings, too. Visit the Helen Woodward Animal Center to see if you and Buffalo are a match!. Adoption Fee:...
EnvironmentPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Four Seniors Die in Filthy Warehouse After Ida Forces Nursing Home Evacuation

Four elderly people have died after Hurricane Ida forced them to evacuate their nursing home and take shelter in a squalid warehouse shelter without beds. The Independence, Louisiana, senior citizens—three of whom were identified as being age 59, 52, and 77—were brought to the shelter Aug. 27 as the hurricane loomed over the state. It made landfall as a Category 4 storm and left more than a million without power. Roughly 800 nursing home residents were evacuated and crammed into the shelter, originally meant for only 200 or 300 people, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. “They were over capacity and conditions became unacceptable,” Independence Police Chief Frank Edwards told WVUE. A final death toll from the storm is yet unknown. The health department and Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said in a press conference that state inspectors attempted to enter the property but were turned away.
Charitieserienewsnow.com

Salvation Army Hosts Monthly Food Distribution

Hundreds of community members got food on Monday, thanks to the Salvation Army. Twice a month, the Salvation Army hosts a drive-thru food distribution. They started this before the pandemic began but saw even more people coming out during the pandemic. People who came through on Monday got milk, butter,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy