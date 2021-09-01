San Diego Humane Society encourages animal emergency planning during national preparedness month

Four elderly people have died after Hurricane Ida forced them to evacuate their nursing home and take shelter in a squalid warehouse shelter without beds. The Independence, Louisiana, senior citizens—three of whom were identified as being age 59, 52, and 77—were brought to the shelter Aug. 27 as the hurricane loomed over the state. It made landfall as a Category 4 storm and left more than a million without power. Roughly 800 nursing home residents were evacuated and crammed into the shelter, originally meant for only 200 or 300 people, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. “They were over capacity and conditions became unacceptable,” Independence Police Chief Frank Edwards told WVUE. A final death toll from the storm is yet unknown. The health department and Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said in a press conference that state inspectors attempted to enter the property but were turned away.