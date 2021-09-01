Coping with a Child's Death

Being a parent can bring out the most loving, most protective versions of ourselves. Experiencing the immense type of love that is triggered by having kids can be truly magical. However, it can also be challenging. Because you love your child so much, you may feel a sense of wanting to protect them and give them the world. As a result, you may experience feelings of guilt, the sense where you feel like you may not be the “perfect parent” or that perhaps you could be doing more for your child.