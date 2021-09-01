CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Why Don’t More People Believe?

bristownews.com
 8 days ago

Many people watch horror films. They are very graphic, and are written with realistic ideas and themes. Viewers tend to believe that the creatures, such as werewolves and vampires, are real beings. Even some adults are fearful of camping and entering darkened rooms in their own homes. Why is it...

www.bristownews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
ReligionBelief.Net

Why Nobody Wants to Go to Church Anymore

There's one more trend I'll mention I believe is having a devastating impact on the Church and most certainly contributing to its decline. You cannot tell Millennials that your church welcomes everybody -- that all can come to Jesus -- and then, when they come, what they find are few mixed races or no mixed couples. You cannot say, "Everybody is welcome here if, by that, you really mean, so long as you're like the rest of us, straight and in a traditional family." In the words of Rachel Evans, a millennial herself and a blogger for CNN, "Having been advertised to our whole lives, we millennials have highly sensitive BS meters." In other words, be real and be yourself. If everyone is not really equally welcomed to the table at your church, stop advertising that you are open to anyone. That is not only untrue, but Millennials can see through the façade and they will not stay in such a church.
Religioninspiringtips.com

8 Dramatic Signs that God is Transitioning You

Are you having a hard time in your life these past few days or months? First, you must remember that God is always in the business of molding you, and He could be preparing you for the next season of your life. Your difficulties now could be a sign that...
ReligionGonzales Weekly Citizen

God will accomplish His purposes

In the previous meditation, we examined the continuing discussion of the prophecy of Isaiah in chapter 66:1-2. God reminded His people that He needed nothing from them, including a place in which to dwell. With that fact firmly established God turned our attention to what it is that He desires...
Religionpostsouth.com

By His Grace: Align yourself with the plans of God

“For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.”. To begin and live a life of meaning, you must understand your worth. What does it mean to be God’s handiwork?. As created beings, you and I are...
Religionhighplainsobserver.com

God Is All Powerful

“We are helpless in the face of this large army that is attacking us. We do not know what to do, but we look to you for help." Breakthrough prayers are different from other prayers. You likely often pray and ask God for his help, strength, or wisdom. When you...
ReligionPosted by
Reader's Digest

Why Do People Say “Bless You” After Someone Sneezes?

Could you imagine someone sneezing and then just sitting in silence watching them as they compose themselves? We’re cringing at the awkwardness just thinking about it. But aside from just making both you and the sneezer feel uncomfortable, saying “bless you” in response to a sneeze was just one of those little etiquette rules that have been ingrained in us since childhood. But why do we say “bless you” when someone sneezes? We have some answers for you. And if you want to learn the origin of another popular phrase, read up on the “knock-on-wood” meaning.
Religioninspiringtips.com

10 Clear Signs that God is Leading You Somewhere Else

Is your love for work starting to fade without any reason? Or are you sick and tired of your daily routine? Maybe God is sending you a sign that He is leading you somewhere else–somewhere new and more exciting. God will intervene in your affairs when they are taking you...
Religionfordcountyrecord.com

NYDEGGER: God's mansion awaits those who faithfully accept him

Walt Disney, filmer of fairy tales and builder of dreams, admired this late 19th-century building so much that he modeled Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty Castle on it. But the renowned German landmark’s name — Neuschwanstein Castle — isn’t widely known to many Americans, nor does it flow easily off an English speaker’s tongue.
ReligionValley News

How God makes you into something you are not

Zachary Elliott Special to Valley News Two of my nieces were over the other day and decided it was the perfect time to perform a talent show while bouncing on my bed. The talent they chose to display wasn’t what you’d expect. Instead, they decided to put on an animal show. One of them acted as the trainer while the other clawed, roared and squealed, sometimes all at once, pretending to be the scary beast. And let me tell you, if you’ve never seen a 7-year-old pretend to be a velociraptor, you don’t know fear. I don’t know if we ever grow out of pretending, do we? If you’re like most, you spend a lot of your time pretending to be something you’re not. People pretend they are successful, important and influential all the time. We are constantly trying to fool.
ReligionDesiring God

We Become Like the Videos We Behold

We become like what we watch. The objects of our attention shape our becoming. Our potential as creatures is realized by what we behold. We are moldable creatures of clay, conforming to whatever most attracts our gaze. What we behold shapes us, for better or for worse. Obviously, this profound reality carries with it massive implications for our media diets in the digital age, as we will hear today from Pastor John, preaching long before the digital age. In this clip, over thirty years old, Pastor John is applying the glorious text of 2 Corinthians 3:18 to our media diets. Here’s Pastor John.
Religionftc.co

The Servanthood of the Believer

Love gives without expecting in return. This can be challenging because it does not come naturally to us. We are not naturally selfless. We are, by nature: selfish, self-driven, self-obsessed, self-promoting, and self-prioritized human beings that could stand a good and hearty lesson on love and selflessness. Followers of Christ are to be imitators of Him, who is the most servant-hearted of all. God, in His authoritative Word, has much to say to the Christian about being servant-hearted.
Jesus ChristItem

Column by Manning Pastor Sam Livingston: Who needs a passport?

If you ever plan to travel out of a country legally, you need to possess a passport. This document connects the holder with his or her country, authorizing travel to foreign countries and authenticating the bearer's identity, citizenship, right to protection while abroad and right to reenter his or her native country. It is just a good practice to have an up-to-date passport. Some of us have loved ones who are currently residing in other countries. We know that anything can happen at any given time to a family member living abroad. The last thing we want to experience is having to wait on a passport to be issued before we can take a trip to be with them.
Arlington County, VAkentuckytoday.com

A 9/11 remembrance of faith, perseverance and God's grace

Americans old enough to remember what happened on Sept. 11, 2001, will not forget where they were and how they learned about the terror attack that claimed the lives of almost 3,000 people. Terrorists flew two planes into the World Trade Center in New York City, another plane crashed into...
ReligionRolla Daily News

Pastor Steve Ellison Column: How Long?

In my reading, I have come to the end of Isaiah, and read the appropriate passages in 2 Kings 21:1-17 and 2 Chronicles 33:1-9 concerning Manasseh. The chronologically arranged Bible that I happen to be reading through places Psalm 82 next. The exact time of its writing is not known. Asaph is listed as the author, however there is more than one Asaph in the Old Testament.
higherperspectives.com

The 4 Main Reasons Why People Cheat

We are not here to justify cheating, one of the biggest forms of betrayal that a relationship can experience. However, whenever cheating happens, it can have detrimental effects that leaves the couple wondering how the whole thing can be avoided. There is often a lack of closure and walls are broken that can take years if ever, to be built back up.
RelationshipsPosted by
Ladders

People treated me with more respect after I added 1 word into conversations

This article was updated on August 25, 2021. We all want to be treated with respect – whether that’s at work, or in our personal lives. As someone who works with words for a living, I’ve learned that using certain words and phrases over others on paper can have an effect on not only how an article reads, but how a reader responds to the information being presented. Which is how I tricked you all into clicking on this headline.
Posted by
E.B. Johnson

The 8 Telling Signs They Don't Want to be With You Anymore

by: E.B. Johnson (Image by @lucioabbi via Twenty20) Although it can be one of the most painful things to admit, the people we love aren’t always honest with us about their feelings. Even if we care for them more than we care for ourselves, that doesn’t always mean they want to stay or that they want to build a life with us. It’s important to be honest with yourself when it feels like something isn’t right. Though your partner might say they want to be with you, there are some concrete warning signs that can reveal that they might be leading you on.

Comments / 0

Community Policy