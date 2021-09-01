Video: Route 36 flooded near Zihlman

View more in
Related
New York City, NY|Posted byFox News
Hollywood reacts to death of Michael K. Williams: 'An amazing actor and soul'
Actor Michael K. Williams, who was best known for playing Omar Little on "The Wire," died Monday. Williams was found dead Monday afternoon by family members in his Brooklyn apartment, New York City police said. He was 54. His death is being investigated as a possible drug overdose, the NYPD...
Polk County, FL|Posted byCNN
An ex-Marine sharpshooter said he killed a baby and 3 others because God told him to, affidavit states
(CNN) — A former Marine sharpshooter who said he received messages from God broke into two homes outside Lakeland, Florida, early Sunday and fatally shot four people he didn't know -- including a 3-month-old baby -- and wounded an 11-year-old, according to a criminal affidavit. Outfitted in body armor, the...
Somerset County, NJ|Posted byFox News
Biden to tour Ida damage in New Jersey, New York, with 50 dead in Northeast
President Biden is touring the damage caused by Hurricane Ida in New Jersey and New York on Tuesday – a storm which left at least 50 dead in the northeast and caused historic flooding in the region. The president is expected to receive a briefing from local leaders on the...
Texas State|Posted byThe Hill
DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas
The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
New York City, NY|ABC News
Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire
NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
Politics|Posted byFox News
Human Rights Campaign ousts Alphonso David over Cuomo link
The Human Rights Campaign announced Monday the firing of its president, Alphonso David, after an independent investigation into his reported effort to assist New York's Andrew Cuomo during the former governor's sexual harassment scandal. The investigation started last month and tied to the probe by New York Attorney General Leticia...
Virginia State|Posted byThe Associated Press
Virginia is set to remove Richmond’s Lee statue on Wednesday
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A towering statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, is set to come down on Wednesday, more than 130 years after it was built as a tribute to a Civil War hero who is now widely seen as a symbol of racial injustice, state officials said Monday.
Posted byABC News
Motive for Florida family's massacre may never be known
Florida investigators say they may never know why a Marine veteran killed a Lakeland family of four
Law|Posted byFox News
South Carolina attorney pushed out of firm day before he was shot
South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh resigned from his law firm after he learned he was being investigated for the misappropriation of millions of dollars the day before he was allegedly shot in the head on a rural road, the New York Times first reported. Murdaugh’s law firm, PMPED, founded by...
Texas State|Posted byThe Associated Press
GOP-led states see Texas law as model to restrict abortions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Republican states that have passed increasingly tough abortion restrictions only to see them blocked by the federal courts have a new template in an unusually written Texas law that represents the most far-reaching curb on abortions in nearly half a century. On Thursday, Republican lawmakers...
Comments / 1