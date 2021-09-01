Special Weather Statement issued for Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-01 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Monroe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Monroe County through 115 PM CDT At 1232 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over New Wren, or near Amory, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Amory, Aberdeen, New Wren, Hatley, Gattman, New Hamilton, Becker, Quincy, Wise Gap, Athens, Wren, East Aberdeen, Bigbee and Greenwood Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
