Oklahoma school mask mandate ban blocked, exemptions a must

By KEN MILLER
seattlepi.com
 5 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma judge on Wednesday said she will temporarily block a state law banning public school mask mandates, but students or their parents can opt-out of the requirement if they choose. Judge Natalie Mai said she will issue a temporary injunction that will go into effect...

Public Health

11 states banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates & how they affect healthcare workers

Eleven governors have signed bills restricting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their states, according to an Aug. 20 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. Arizona: On April 19, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order prohibiting the state from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to enter a business, building or area or to receive a public service. However, healthcare institutions can request COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors.
Public Health

Tennessee lawmaker wants to prohibit government mask mandates, vaccine proof and more

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker has filed legislation which would limit the power of state and local governments when it comes to COVID-19 restrictions. State Representative Todd Warner (R-D92) filed HB1639 last week in the Tennessee House. Under the bill, state and political subdivisions would be prohibited from taking certain actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Texas State
TheDailyBeast

Judge Blocks Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Mask Mandate Ban

A Texas judge issued a temporary injunction against Gov. Greg Abbott’s prohibition on mask mandates in school districts Friday. The judge wrote that Abbott stepped beyond his constitutional authority and that COVID-19 “threatens to overwhelm public schools and could result in more extreme measures such as the school closures that have already begun in several Texas school districts.” Hospitals across Texas are nearing full capacity as the state endures an explosive surge in new cases. According to the Austin-American Statesman, the state’s attorney general Ken Paxton has already appealed the Travis County judge’s ruling. The day before, the Texas Supreme Court barred the city government of San Antonio from requiring employees to wear masks. ​​Abbott is one of several Republican governors who have fought with their own local governments over coronavirus restrictions even as cases rise in their states, two notable others being South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Broward County, FL
CBS Miami

Florida Department Of Education Withholds Funds In Broward, Alachua Counties For Mask Mandate

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Education has gone through with its threat of withholding monthly school board member salaries who violate Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on mask mandates, even though a judge has already ruled the ban on mandates is unconstitutional. Monday, Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran announced the Florida DOE has withheld the monthly school board member salaries in Alachua and Broward County. The DOE stated, “Each district has implemented a mandatory face mask policy that violates parental rights by not allowing a parent or legal guardian to opt-out their child, as required by Florida Department of Health Emergency...
Colleges
Audacy

Supreme Court denies request to ban school vaccine mandate

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett unilaterally rejected a plea Thursday from a group of eight Indiana University students who sued the school over COVID-19 vaccination requirements. According to the Washington Post, Barrett was able to make the decision without input from other justices because she is tasked with emergency...
Industry

Practical considerations for private employers considering vaccine mandates

In Arizona, a number of hospital systems have instituted policies requiring their employees to be vaccinated by November 1. While there have been no known legal challenges to vaccine mandates in Arizona, courts in other states have addressed the issue. Over the past couple of months, courts have upheld vaccine...
Public Health

Governor will require state employees to get COVID vaccine

With coronavirus infections surging due to the delta variant, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday (Aug. 9) that state employees and workers for long-term care providers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-October or they could lose their jobs. Under the mandate, workers in executive branch agencies under Inslee’s control...
Congress & Courts

COMMENTARY: Mask mandate ban ignores the disabled

The Safe at School Sit-In organizers and the Disability Caucus of the Iowa Democratic Party are calling on the Iowa Ethics Committee to consider Ethics Standard 12B that specifies that senators not discriminate based on disability. The passing of HF 847 which banned mask mandates, was a violation of that standard.
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Judge blocks Governor Desantis’ order banning mask mandate

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Associated Press) – School districts in Florida may impose mask mandates, a judge said Friday, ruling that Gov. Ron DeSantis overstepped his authority by issuing an executive order banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper agreed with a group of parents who claimed in...

