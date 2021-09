The US Supreme Court on Thursday allowed evictions to resume across the United States, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban that was put in place because of the Covid-19 pandemic, a move that threatens to render thousands homeless.The pandemic-related federal moratorium was challenged by landlords and real estate trade associations from Alabama and Georgia.In a 6-3 conservative majority, with the three liberal judges dissenting, the court has said in an unsigned opinion that the CDC has imposed a nationwide moratorium on evictions relying on a decades-old statute, giving it the authority to implement measures like fumigation and...