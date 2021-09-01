Brooklyn Center to appoint project manager to help with police reform
Brooklyn Center could soon appoint a project manager to coordinate work on police reforms following the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright in April. The City Council approved the creation of the position, a project manager to head the Community Safety and Violence Prevention Implementation Committee, on a 3-2 vote at its Aug. 23 meeting. The project manager would coordinate the implementation of the Daunte Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler Community Safety and Violence Prevention Act.www.startribune.com
