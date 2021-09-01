Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn Center, MN

Brooklyn Center to appoint project manager to help with police reform

By Tim Harlow
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn Center could soon appoint a project manager to coordinate work on police reforms following the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright in April. The City Council approved the creation of the position, a project manager to head the Community Safety and Violence Prevention Implementation Committee, on a 3-2 vote at its Aug. 23 meeting. The project manager would coordinate the implementation of the Daunte Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler Community Safety and Violence Prevention Act.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Brooklyn Center, MN
Brooklyn Center, MN
Government
Brooklyn Center, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Reform#Police Shooting#Project Manager#The City Council#Dimock Heisler#The American Rescue Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
ABC News

'Wire' star Michael K. Williams is dead at 54

"The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment Monday, ABC News has confirmed. He was 54. "It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams," his representative said in a statement. "They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable [sic] loss."
Posted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Reasons for Florida family’s massacre may never be known

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say that when they captured Marine veteran Bryan Riley outside the Lakeland home where he allegedly killed a couple, their 3-month-old son and the boy’s grandmother, he told them, “You know why I did this.”. But they say they don’t and, in fact, may...
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
LawPosted by
Fox News

South Carolina attorney pushed out of firm day before he was shot

South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh resigned from his law firm after he learned he was being investigated for the misappropriation of millions of dollars the day before he was allegedly shot in the head on a rural road, the New York Times first reported. Murdaugh’s law firm, PMPED, founded by...
Posted by
NBC News

Taliban look set to unveil new government after claiming Panjshir

Nearly 20 years after being toppled by American forces, the Taliban on Tuesday said they were poised to unveil the new government of Afghanistan. On Monday, the militant group declared they were in control of Panjshir province, the last holdout of anti-Taliban forces in the country after their sweep of Afghanistan last month. Their claims were refuted by the resistance forces that said they were still fighting the militants in the area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy