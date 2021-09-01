Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Lehigh Valley weather: Tornado watch issued in Pa. and N.J. as Ida brings expected floods

By Steve Novak
 5 days ago
The remnants of Hurricane Ida aren’t just bringing a flooding threat to the Northeast. Now there is a tornado watch, as well. The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued tornado watches for several states as Ida steams through. The watch for the Lehigh Valley, Philadelphia and southern New Jersey is in effect until 10 p.m. — local counties affected include Berks, Bucks, Lehigh, Northampton, Hunterdon and Warren.

Easton, PA
Northampton, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

How many people moved to the Lehigh Valley from N.J., N.Y., elsewhere? New numbers are out.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic hit, driving many city dwellers to less crowded places, the Lehigh Valley was experiencing a large influx of new residents from New York. That’s according to U.S. Census data released last week. The migration statistics come from the 2015-19 American Community Survey. The Census says in a statement that the numbers aim to “highlight the geographic mobility of people between counties, metropolitan statistical areas, minor civil divisions in some states, municipalities, and municipios in Puerto Rico.”
Hunterdon County, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Hunterdon County identifies 6 people who died there during Ida flooding

Six people who died in Hunterdon County as a result of the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida were identified Friday. Preston Moody, 68, of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania; Susan Hanna, 30, of Bridgewater; Jake Taylor, 25, of Flemington; Mark Pavol, 53, of Ringoes; and Harold Koberlein, 77, of Telford, Pennsylvania were all identified as victims of the deadly storm in a statement from the Hunterdon County Department of Public Safety.
Pennsylvania State
LehighValleyLive.com

Weekly Pa. COVID update: Delta causing hospitalization surge; school mask mandate starts Tuesday

Coming into the Labor Day weekend, Pennsylvania is averaging 3,438 new coronavirus infections and 25 deaths a day. The highly-contagious Delta variant is causing a surge in hospitalizations, largely among the unvaccinated, across the state with an average of 1,827 patients statewide with 480 in intensive care over the last seven days, according to Pennsylvania Health Department data.
Northampton County, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

A weak candidate in Northampton Co. talks of ’strong men’ and proves his idiocy | Turkeys & Trophies

Steve Lynch’s explanation for suggesting that anti-maskers intimidate local school boards over mask mandates was about as predictable as COVID-19 spreading in a school where masks are voluntary. It was almost guaranteed. The Republican candidate for Northampton County executive offered the typical far-right blend of blaming the media for taking him out of context and recasting his remarks as meaning something they didn’t mean. Those remarks, made during an Aug. 29 rally of fellow anti-maskers in Harrisburg, are crystal clear: “I’m going in with 20 strong men. I’m going to speak in front of the school board and I’m going to give them an option: They can leave or they can be removed. And then after that, we’re going to replace them with nine parents and we’re going to vote down the mask mandates that evening. … This is how you get stuff done.” In his explanation, which came only after the rally remarks were widely reported by outlets like lehighvalleylive.com, Lynch said by “strong men,” he was referring to people who want to get involved “but were afraid to have their voices heard in our political discourse.” We’ll put aside that being afraid to say something is not exactly a characteristic associated with strength. We don’t purport to be all that strong, but we’re not afraid to say this: Mr. Lynch, you’ve demonstrated weakness by not acknowledging your remarks were un-American, inappropriate and beneath someone who is seeking the highest elected office in Northampton County. Even if you’re against mask mandates, entertaining the idea of forcibly overthrowing a duly elected school board because you don’t like that kids may have to temporarily put a piece of cloth over their face is the stuff of idiots. The county’s Republicans really need to do better in the folks they nominate for office.

