Monroe County, TN

Flood Warning issued for Monroe by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 10:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 02:57:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Monroe The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Monroe County in east Tennessee * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 133 PM EDT, Gauge reports indicated rising waters and minor flooding due to recent heavy rain along the Tellico River and tributaries. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen over the past 24 hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tellico Plains and Coker Creek. This includes the following streams and drainages Flemmings Creek, North River, Sycamore Creek, Brookshire Creek, Bald River, Cook Creek, Sugar Cove Branch, Laurel Branch, Cane Creek, Wildcat Creek, Copper Creek, Dorsey Branch, Hunt Branch, Meadow Branch, Elbow Creek, Kirkland Creek, Tipton Creek, Waucheesi Creek, Oosterneck Creek, Shuler Creek, Tellico River, Conasauga Creek, Locust Gap Branch, Coker Creek, Rocky Branch and McNabb Creek.

