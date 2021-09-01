Cancel
Charities

United Way Kickoff: Safety Net Montage

By Allison Bradley
WALA-TV FOX10
 5 days ago

Fox10 is partnering with United Way of Southwest Alabama for its 2021 Campaign Kickoff!. We're featuring some of the Safety Net partners we've profiled over the past year. Please consider giving to the United Way of Southwest Alabama! Your donation will help people in our area and fund the 46 charity agencies the United Way supports.

