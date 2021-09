SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service Salt Lake City office measures temperatures at the Salt Lake City Airport.

For the summer of 2021 (June, July, and August), they recorded an average of 80.9 degrees Fahrenheit. That is tied with the summer of 2017 for the warmest on record.

In 2013, the average summer temperature was 80.8 degrees Fahrenheit.

