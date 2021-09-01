Judge’s order on refuted COVID-19 treatment raises old questions about medical authority

An Ohio judge has ordered a hospital to administer the anti-parasite drug ivermectin to a patient who is in dire condition due to COVID-19. The patient, Jeffrey Smith, 51, has been in intensive care for several weeks, his condition worsening. When doctors said they were running out of treatment options, his wife, Julie Smith, began researching online and found references to ivermectin as a potential treatment. She got a prescription from Dr. Fred Wagshul, a founder of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, which lauds ivermectin against COVID-19. But the hospital and its doctors refused to give him the drug, so she appealed to the courts.