Krafton Inc. has released a new trailer this morning for PUBG: New State, showing off a cinematic view of their upcoming title. The trailer itself gives you a better idea of what kind of world you're diving into with this game, as you're not ju7st plopping down onto an abandoned island with unknown people, you're now surviving at all costs in the thick of civilization. All set to the tune of Ice Nine Kills. You can enjoy the trailer below along with other info about how they're slowly revealing more about the game.