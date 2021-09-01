New Orleans Saints opener vs Green Bay Packers moved to Jacksonville after Hurricane Ida
The Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints will open the season Sept. 12 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, the NFL said Wednesday. The Saints were forced out of New Orleans over the weekend by Hurricane Ida, which hit Louisiana with devastating force. While Caesars Superdome was not badly damaged, as it was by Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago, it may take New Orleans weeks to recover from Ida, which knocked out power to more than 1 million people in Louisiana and Mississippi.www.dailycomet.com
Comments / 0