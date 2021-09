The time has come to sell your house. You may be wondering what are the safest and most efficient ways to market your house during a global pandemic? Marketing your home to sell fast while navigating safety precautions is a challenge—a big one. If your home isn’t located in one of the top real estate markets, you could face other roadblocks when it comes to getting offers on your home. The good news? There are several things you can do to help make your home more visible online and potentially reduce the stress of making a sale.