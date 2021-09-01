Rockies Mailbag: Should players complain about fans?
Denver Post sports writer Patrick Saunders with the latest installment of his Rockies Mailbag. Good day, Patrick. Great weekend at Dodger Stadium! I have a baseball question, not specifically about the Rockies. What responsibility lies between players, management, and owners to the fans? The Mets players have caused an uproar by showing a “thumbs down” to fans, as opposed to a worse gesture of disapproval. Does this cross the line of professionalism? I am curious about the gesticulations you want to show the mensa in Twittersphere. Thank you.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 1