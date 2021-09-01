Rockies Mailbag: Should players complain about fans?

The Colorado Rockies scored a pair of victories over the likely playoff-bound Atlanta Braves in a series split at Coors Field over the weekend. The first three games of the series were all decided by one run. In the opener, the Rockies found themselves down 3-0 heading into the bottom of the third inning as a result of another poor outing from spot starter Chi Chi Gonzalez. But Charlie Blackmon’s grand slam put Colorado ahead by a pair of runs. But Yency Almonte, who is still struggling to find his form after spending the previous season as one of the team’s most reliable relievers, allowed three runs–including a two-run homer–and surrendered the lead in the process. The Braves went on to win, 6-5.