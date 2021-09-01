Cancel
Charlotte Flair explains an episode that happened at Money in the Bank

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 5 days ago
As you will surely have seen in the penultimate ppv of the Stamford-based company, Money in the Bank, which aired just before Summerslam, in which obviously both vaigette valid were up for grabs for a titled chance to be exploited at any time of the year, both for a man and a woman of the company, there was also the long-awaited match between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley, valid for the title of Raw Women's Champion, at that moment alongside the former champion called The nightmare by NXT."

