John Rhys Plumlee made the move from quarterback to wide receiver ahead of the Outback Bowl, but he still attends the Rebels’ QB meetings. “The way that we’re doing it, fall camp, we had three position meetings where we watched film,” Plumlee recently told OM Spirit’s Ben Garrett. “In the mornings, I would go with the quarterbacks. In the middle of the day, around lunch, I would go to the receiver meetings, meet with them, and then, in the night, I would go back to the quarterback room.”