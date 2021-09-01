Cancel
Baylor Space Health Institute Grants Support Studies on Reducing Astronaut Metabolism for Long Duration Missions

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 5 days ago

HOUSTON (Baylor College of Medicine PR) — The Translational Research Institute for Space Health (TRISH) at Baylor College of Medicine granted nearly $4 million in awards to four outstanding researcher teams in response to its Biomedical Research Advances for Space Health (BRASH) 2101 solicitation. The space health institute sought creative never-before-tried ways to reduce potential damage to humans from the space environment through manipulation of metabolism and the normal state-of-being at the cellular or whole organism level.

parabolicarc.com

