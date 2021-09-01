Cancel
Lil Nas X to Appear on Elton John’s New Album ‘The Lockdown Sessions’

By Angie Martoccio
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
Lil Nas X will appear on Elton John ’s new album The Lockdown Sessions , out October 22nd via Interscope.

The rapper will appear on “One of Me,” on a tracklist that includes collaborations with Eddie Vedder, Stevie Nicks, Gorillaz, Stevie Wonder, Brandi Carlile, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, and more. The opening track “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” with Dua Lipa was released earlier this month.

This marks Lil Nas X and Elton John’s first collaboration, though the rapper took part in honoring John with the iHeart Radio Icon Award last May. When John accepted the award, he gave a shout out to Lil Nas X, declaring that he is “A wonderful artist and has balls of steel.”

Lil Nas X is gearing up to release his debut album Montero on September 17th, revealing the album cover art on Tuesday. In a colorful Lisa Frank-esque scene, the rapper hovers naked above a river, surrounded by a rainbow. “Creating this album has been therapy for me,” he said. “I’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who I am, what I can do, and where I will be. I’ve realized the only opinion of me that really matters is my own.”

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

