South Carolina coach Shane Beamer met with reporters on Tuesday and updated the latest information he had on the quarterback competition ahead of naming a starter. Beamer said Luke Doty had his cast removed on Sunday and he’s now in a boot, and because of that and wanting to see how Doty responded, the Gamecocks are not yet in a position to name a starting quarterback. However, Beamer said he thinks they’ll have a good feel on who will be the starter by the end of this week.