People who identify as Native American or Alaska Native have grown by 27.1% to 3.7 million people over the last decade, according to the U.S. Census. This is their largest size in modern U.S. history, and it signifies huge progress considering indigenous people were nearly wiped out in the U.S before the 20th century by the Americans. Mass extermination, forced boarding schools, and land theft had reduced the population to less than 250,000 people at the time. The indigenous population's growth was aided by years of resistance and legal battles over tribal sovereignty and civil rights. Meanwhile, the White alone population accounts for 204.3 million people and 61.6% of all people living in the United States.