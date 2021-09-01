COVID-19 Pandemic Update: New cases top 10,000, with 30 and younger seeing big increases

Minnesota reported 10,872 cases of COVID-19 in the past week — an increase of 1,960 from the previous week — bringing the total number of cases to 646,094. On the vaccine front, 3,099,199 Minnesotans have received a full vaccine schedule (an increase of 34,064), which is 54.9 percent of the state’s total population. The number of Minnesotans who have received at least one vaccine is roughly 3.30 million, or roughly 58.6 percent of the state population. In addition, 92.8 percent of people age 65+ in the state have received at least one vaccine dose and 71.5 percent of people age 16 and older.