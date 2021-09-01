Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sibley County, MN

COVID-19 Pandemic Update: New cases top 10,000, with 30 and younger seeing big increases

By Rachel Miller
belleplaineherald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota reported 10,872 cases of COVID-19 in the past week — an increase of 1,960 from the previous week — bringing the total number of cases to 646,094. On the vaccine front, 3,099,199 Minnesotans have received a full vaccine schedule (an increase of 34,064), which is 54.9 percent of the state’s total population. The number of Minnesotans who have received at least one vaccine is roughly 3.30 million, or roughly 58.6 percent of the state population. In addition, 92.8 percent of people age 65+ in the state have received at least one vaccine dose and 71.5 percent of people age 16 and older.

www.belleplaineherald.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
County
Sibley County, MN
Scott County, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Sibley County, MN
Government
City
Chanhassen, MN
City
Waterville, MN
County
Scott County, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Pandemic#Minnesotans#Area Schools#Capitol Hill Magnet Rondo#State Overview#Covid#Icu#Congregate Care Dozens#Good Samaritan Society#Mala Strana Care#Rehab Center#Age Groups Demographics#
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Assisted Living Facilities
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Posted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
ABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
Posted by
Fox News

Human Rights Campaign ousts Alphonso David over Cuomo link

The Human Rights Campaign announced Monday the firing of its president, Alphonso David, after an independent investigation into his reported effort to assist New York's Andrew Cuomo during the former governor's sexual harassment scandal. The investigation started last month and tied to the probe by New York Attorney General Leticia...
Posted by
Fox News

South Carolina attorney pushed out of firm day before he was shot

South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh resigned from his law firm after he learned he was being investigated for the misappropriation of millions of dollars the day before he was allegedly shot in the head on a rural road, the New York Times first reported. Murdaugh’s law firm, PMPED, founded by...
Posted by
The Associated Press

GOP-led states see Texas law as model to restrict abortions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Republican states that have passed increasingly tough abortion restrictions only to see them blocked by the federal courts have a new template in an unusually written Texas law that represents the most far-reaching curb on abortions in nearly half a century. On Thursday, Republican lawmakers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy