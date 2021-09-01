Cancel
Let’s become MFP friends and motivate each other!

By zarzara13 Posts:
myfitnesspal.com
 5 days ago

I’m back on here after several years working on myself and looking to connect with people and motivate each other!. MFP is a great tool that helped me in the past to achieve major fitness goals. There is something about feeling accountable to this community that always pushes me. I...

community.myfitnesspal.com

#Mfp
Weight Lossmyfitnesspal.com

Share progress/motivation + trying to add friends!

Hi! I'm Iris. SW:230 GW: 140 CW: 170 (9months) Over quarantine, I hit a new low and my weight hit a new high. At first, I started losing on an extreme diet, but ultimately learned enough to continue losing off of it. I currently practice intermittent fasting 18:6, high volume eating and CICO, I like getting steps in as cardio and started easing back into powerlifting about a month ago, again training for my first powerlifting meet. The last 2 months I once again attempted to lose on a very restricted approach with an all or nothing mindset and as a result have been yo-yoing between 165-175 eating healthy, but then binge eating late at night crap food I don't even really like eating all that much. I finally weighed in at 170 and said, "okay this isn't working" so I am adjusting my goals.
Fitnessmyfitnesspal.com

Looking for friends and support

I recently started using MFP again to help me achieve my goals of becoming healthier and more active. I've used MFP in the past, maybe 6-7 years ago, and had great success with it - lost around 35 lbs in the course of 6 months just calorie counting and doing workouts at home. However, since then I've really struggled with depression and anxiety. My mental health had great impact on my physical health as well. My goal now is to lose body fat, build muscle and stamina and be happy and comfortable in my skin. Weightwise I'm looking to lose anywhere between 80 and 100 lbs but the number on the scale is not as important, as how I feel mentally and physically. I'm 5'4".
Workoutsmyfitnesspal.com

Any advice for someone starting their bodybuilding journey?

So I decided to start my bodybuilding journey today. However, there is a lot of information out here and I don't know where to begin. I'm a 5'3 woman @190Ibs. Intermediate lifter (average athlete). What are some good websites? Are there any books worth buying? What are some things that I should know as a beginner? Any advice would be helpful.
SoftwareThe Verge

Google Calendar will let you record where you’re working to help organize office meetings

Google is adding an option to its Calendar service to let you show where you’re working on any given day of the week, the company has announced. The feature will start rolling out from August 30th for users on select Google Workspace plans, and will be accessible via Calendar’s settings menu alongside its existing working hours options, as well as on the weekly calendar view below where it shows each day’s dates. Available work locations include “Office,” “Home,” “Unspecified,” or “Somewhere else.”
Recipesmyfitnesspal.com

Logging food help

New to My Fitness Pal. I'm wanting to go ahead and log some of the foods I eat regularly when I have time instead of just when I eat it. How do I enter and save these future foods? I would like them already in my foods ready to go when needed.
Weight Lossmyfitnesspal.com

How many calories

Hi, I know everyone has different goals, but how many calories and macro ratio are people on generally for weight loss. Also I miss breakfast, and so have heaps of calories left, but have nearly reached macros. Calories I am on is 1550. 😊. September 1, 2021 2:12AM edited 2:14AM.
Weight Lossmyfitnesspal.com

Increased Activity Level

6 to 10k steps (not including walks as exercise) is definitely beyond sedentary 🙂 maybe even beyond lightly active. It's so important, as you are doing, to adapt your calorie intake to your actual weight trend, since the 'calories out' part of CICO can be hard to pin down: we might be more or less active than we thought and beyond that, our metabolism might be higher or lower than the statistical averages used to calculate our calorie goal.
Weight Lossmyfitnesspal.com

How much protein as I exercise through a weight loss ?

I shoot for @ 500 calories of exercise per day, and when I do, using the MFP default of 20% protein aligns with the protein recommendation from examine. If I were completely sedentary, I'd need to bump it up to 30%. In your position (similar age, similar amount of weight...
Weight Lossmyfitnesspal.com

Women 200lb+, Let's Shine This September!!!

🍂What are your goals for this month and do you have any big plans for Fall? Is there anything you're looking forward to in the next few months or, conversely, anything you're worried about?. 🍁Summer wrap up: How was this summer for you? Did you accomplish what you'd set out...
Weight Lossmyfitnesspal.com

Getting started

It's tantalizing that you mention steps you're taking. Do you have any other things you'd like to share about your goals, or plans to reach them?. I'm a long-time MFP-er (6+ years now, weight loss then maintenance - who woulda thought? 😉 And I've been active/athletic, both while overweight, and now at a healthy weight).
Fitnessmyfitnesspal.com

Sometimes I wish my appetite would disappear

I'm not much of a boot up backside kind of person 🙂. Just staying at your current weight for a month sounds like an accomplishment, given the circumstances. Change is hard, giving up smoking is hard, transitioning to a new job is hard, both at the same time is hard.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Major Effects Bananas Have on Your Health, Says Dietitian

Bananas are the most popular fresh fruit in the United States and globally. Recent USDA data shows that we eat, on average, more than 13 pounds of bananas per person per year. That's good news since the world's largest herbaceous plant provides numerous surprising health benefits. Here are some banana...
Weight LossPosted by
Woman's World

This Fiber Can Help with Weight Loss, Improve Heart Health, and Lower Diabetes Risk

When it comes to fiber, you’ve probably heard that it’s incredibly important for your digestion and cardiovascular systems. However, while it’s is often treated as a single entity (your doctor has probably told you to just “get enough fiber”), there are actually many different kinds out there, and some are better than others when it comes to giving you those must-have benefits. Beta glucan is one of the most vital.
HealthPosted by
Well+Good

6 Ways Your Body Tells You That It’s Running on Empty

Life is stressful. And sometimes that's okay. But if you're depleted to the point that a bit of downtime isn't enough to feel replenished and everything feels harder than it should, you might be exhibiting a few signs of running on empty, says Julie Brefczynski-Lewis, PhD, a neuroscience research assistant professor at West Virginia University.
Westport News

If You're Answering Emails On Vacation Then I Have Good News (And Bad News) For You

I was on vacation earlier this month and thinking about emails. Actually, I'd been responding to emails. What about you?. Do you leave an "out of office" message when you go on vacation? Do you have a strict "do not disturb" policy while you're away? Are you the type of person that can go for an entire week without checking emails?
Dietsmyfitnesspal.com

A Year of Dieting - Feeling Down, Waiting for Failure

OK just to make sure I'm reading correctly (sorry, I'm at work and have a bunch of distractions etc) - you are CURRENTLY on a sustainable plan that you can consistently stick to, right? Then you're already winning. Just stick to it. It will be slower than your crazy-drastic prior attempts, but I mean, I could just take a chainsaw to my leg for REALLY fast weight loss but that's not necessarily a good idea. So, you know what you need to do. Try to settle in for the long haul. You'll get there but it'll take some time. I realize that everyone wants results YESTERDAY (or now, at the very latest), but you know from experience that just doesn't fly.
Jobstwollow.com

How Can Job Posting Sites Help You Look For A Job?

We find ourselves in situations where we need to find a job, and sometimes we want to. It’s easy if we know someone, and that person can help us out by hooking us up with one. But, most of the time, we have to get up and start looking for ourselves.

