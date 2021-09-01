Let’s become MFP friends and motivate each other!

OK just to make sure I'm reading correctly (sorry, I'm at work and have a bunch of distractions etc) - you are CURRENTLY on a sustainable plan that you can consistently stick to, right? Then you're already winning. Just stick to it. It will be slower than your crazy-drastic prior attempts, but I mean, I could just take a chainsaw to my leg for REALLY fast weight loss but that's not necessarily a good idea. So, you know what you need to do. Try to settle in for the long haul. You'll get there but it'll take some time. I realize that everyone wants results YESTERDAY (or now, at the very latest), but you know from experience that just doesn't fly.