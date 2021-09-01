Biden Afghanistan Update: Drones Could Come Into Play With ‘Not Many Tools Left’

The Biden administration is expected to use drone warfare in Afghanistan after the U.S. military evacuated the country on Tuesday to bring an end to America’s longest war. President Joe Biden gave his military commanders authorization to carry out drone strikes against ISIS-affiliated targets who are responsible for killing 13 U.S. service members in a terrorist attack at the Kabul airport. Biden vowed vengeance for the attacks, saying “We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down to the ends of the earth, and you will pay the ultimate sacrifice.”