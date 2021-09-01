Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Biden Afghanistan Update: Drones Could Come Into Play With ‘Not Many Tools Left’

By Ben Scheffer
Posted by 
IBTimes
IBTimes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Biden administration is expected to use drone warfare in Afghanistan after the U.S. military evacuated the country on Tuesday to bring an end to America’s longest war. President Joe Biden gave his military commanders authorization to carry out drone strikes against ISIS-affiliated targets who are responsible for killing 13 U.S. service members in a terrorist attack at the Kabul airport. Biden vowed vengeance for the attacks, saying “We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down to the ends of the earth, and you will pay the ultimate sacrifice.”

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
19K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isis#Military Personnel#Civilian Casualties#Isis#The Atlantic Council#Cnn#Https T Co 9lpma3rpac#Pentagon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
POTUSABC7 Chicago

FACT CHECK: Trump, others wrong on US equipment left with Taliban in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON -- The Taliban have seized both political power and significant U.S.-supplied firepower in their whirlwind takeover of Afghanistan, recovering guns, ammunition, helicopters and other modern military equipment from Afghan forces who surrendered it. But the gear the Taliban have obtained isn't worth the $80 billion or more being claimed...
POTUSTelegraph

White House keeping Kamala Harris from Afghanistan crisis 'to stop contamination'

The White House is deliberately keeping Kamala Harris insulated from the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle to clear her way for a future presidential run, sources have told the Telegraph. The Vice President has been notably low-profile in relation to Afghanistan for the last two weeks, cancelling encounters with journalists and saying...
MilitaryNew York Post

Widow of first American killed in Afghanistan war slams Joe Biden

The widow of the first US casualty of the Afghanistan war is slamming President Biden’s “defiant stance,” with the evacuations in Kabul marked by scenes of violence and chaos as thousands of Americans and allies try to flee the Taliban. Ex-CIA officer Shannon Spann, whose CIA agent husband, Mike Spann,...
Florida Statefloridianpress.com

3 Florida House Democrats Become Apologists for Biden’s Surrender in Afghanistan

After President Joe Biden completed the U.S. Military’s full retreat and surrender to the Taliban in Afghanistan, marking the end of the 20-year conflict, a bipartisan effort questioning his leadership began to emanate out of the U.S. Congress. Several Florida House Democrats have quietly expressed their distaste for the way the evacuation out of Afghanistan took place, fearing backlash from leadership if they spoke out against the president.

Comments / 0

Community Policy