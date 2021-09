During its regular meeting this Thursday, the Sonoma Planning Commission will get its first look at a 56-unit residential development proposed on Sonoma Highway. DeNova Homes of Concord is a familiar presence in Sonoma. The developer of Mockingbird Lane on Fourth Street West, and the new Oliva Apartments on West Spain, appeared before the same commission in May with plans for a five-unit “infill community” at 19910 Sonoma Highway (next to El Pueblo Hotel at the bend of the highway).