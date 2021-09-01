Cancel
Congress & Courts

DOJ issues warning to states ahead of redistricting

By Rebecca Beitsch
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday issued a warning to states ahead of a year of congressional mapmaking that it will pursue cases against jurisdictions that seek to dilute the voting power of various minorities.

The latest guidance from the DOJ signals an administration prepared to take a more aggressive approach in battling gerrymandering.

“We're hopeful that this guidance will give jurisdictions the ability to understand their obligations so that they comply with those obligations without any need for additional enforcement by the Department of Justice,” a senior administration official said on a call with reporters.

“But where jurisdictions don't draw maps that fairly enable all citizens, regardless of race or membership in a language minority, to elect the candidates of their choice — the Justice Department will act,” the official said.

The guidance comes as the Census Bureau has completed its decennial population survey, sharing the data states and local governments will use to draw new political boundaries, including congressional and state legislative districts.

This year will be the first round of redistricting since the 2013 Supreme Court decision in Shelby v. Holder, which gutted Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act that gave the DOJ the right to pre-clear maps in states with a history of racial discrimination.

But the department on Wednesday said it would be ready to go after any jurisdiction that doesn’t meet the “one person, one vote” principle.

The guidance sent to government officials Wednesday breaks down the type of cases the department can bring under Section 2 of the law, which prohibits voting practices that discriminate on the basis of race, color or membership in a language minority group.

That includes any redistricting plan that “minimizes or cancels out the voting strength” of various groups — something often achieved by fracturing a minority group across districts or packing them into one district — as well as whether a jurisdiction has a “history of official discrimination.”

The guidance also takes aim at any states that may seek to redistrict based on the number of U.S. citizens in its boundaries, saying the DOJ “will consider whether any efforts to change the apportionment base for a districting plan to a measure other than total population.”

Doing so would diminish the representation of places with a large migrant population and follows a failed effort by the prior Trump administration to include a question on the census that would ask a resident's citizenship status.

Despite the hope from the DOJ that the guidance will help avoid lawsuits, many redistricting maps often spend years in litigation, with lawsuits at times stretching into the next reapportionment cycle.

The official also noted Wednesday that much of the litigation could be spurred by outside groups — including those that may use the 2020 data to challenge existing maps.

The notice to state and local governments also follows a year in which state governments enacted a number of laws that could restrict access to the ballot.

According to a July analysis from the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law, 18 states have already enacted 30 laws this year that will make it harder for Americans to vote.

Wednesday’s guidance is the third voting-related guidance released by the Biden administration.

In July, the department issued instructions on post-election audits and a flurry of voting laws passed after the 2020 elections, warning states some of their actions may run afoul of the law.

Related
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Biden DOJ warns against discriminatory redistricting maps

The Biden Justice Department warned Wednesday that it is monitoring states’ redistricting efforts and will go after any localities that draw discriminatory maps. The department released guidance that it says is aimed at ensuring states comply with Voting Rights Act laws pertaining to redistricting and methods of electing governmental bodies.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

House Democrats want to put radical bureaucrats in charge of state elections

On Tuesday, the House passed the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, or H.R. 4. Now, it is headed to the Senate. The bill turns our elections inside out. Under H.R. 4, states would be unable to defend themselves from Justice Department lawsuits against election integrity laws, as the bill prevents states from using real election results to show minority voters weren't hurt by a law. H.R. 4 equates protecting Democrats with protecting racial minorities. It was written for Democrats to get and keep power through federal mandates.
Wisconsin Statevoiceofalexandria.com

New lawsuits ask state, federal courts to handle Wis. redistricting

Two new lawsuits filed Monday asked courts to get involved in Wisconsin's next round of redistricting, including one by a conservative group telling Wisconsin Supreme Court justices that they could potentially redraw the state's political lines themselves. The cases were the second and third redistricting lawsuits filed since the process...
Texas StateClick2Houston.com

US Attorney General Merrick Garland issues statement on Texas abortion law, saying Justice Department ‘will not tolerate violence’

WASHINGTON – U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a statement Monday on Texas’ new abortion law that said violence against women will not be tolerated. According to Garland, the Justice Department is exploring “all options to challenge Texas SB8 in order to protect the constitutional rights of women and other persons, including access to an abortion.”
Texas Stateklif.com

Two Texas State Senators Launch New Challenge to Legislative Redistricting

Austin (WBAP/KLIF) – Two Democrat Texas state senators have launched the first challenge to what is expected to be a fierce fight over redistricting. Governor Greg Abbott is expected to call a 3rd special session on redistricting but in a lawsuit filed Wednesday, Senators Roland Gutierrez and Sarah Eckhardt argue that the Texas constitution does not allow lawmakers to meet in special session to draw up state House and Senate legislative maps. They want the courts to do it instead.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

State Department Issues Dire Warning for Americans at Kabul Airport to ‘Leave Immediately’

The U.S. State Department issued a dire warning late Wednesday urging any Americans near certain parts of the Kabul airport to “leave immediately.” Hamid Karzai Airport remains the only viable means of egress for the majority of Americans in Afghanistan, but the State Department tweeted, “#Afghanistan: Due to threats outside the Kabul airport, US citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid airport gates unless you receive instructions to do so. Those at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately.” Australia and the United Kingdom issued similar warnings to citizens. The airport has been center stage for the American military’s withdrawal from the country and the subsequent evacuation of tens of thousands of U.S. citizens and Afghans who worked with the U.S.
Businesssoutharkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Could Possibly Be Approved, Biden Open for Another Round

The government’s fourth stimulus check may come in one of two forms; monthly checks in modest amounts or one-time payments of up to $2,000 each. In a recently published article in Tomsguide, legislators in Congress have proposed both possibilities for fourth stimulus checks as follow-ups to the third round of pandemic relief payments made available by the American Rescue Plan Act of March 2021.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

What are Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney waiting for?

Republican Reps. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) and Liz Cheney (Wyo.) have defied their party and risked their seats by agreeing to serve on the House select committee to investigate the MAGA Republicans’ attempt to overturn the 2020 election, which culminated in the violent insurrection on Jan. 6. Cheney recently accepted the role as vice chair of the committee.
Congress & Courtscityxtramagazine.com

Kevin McCarthy Is Having A Breakdown Because The 1/6 Committee Wants His Phone Records

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has been coming apart because the 1/6 Committee is after his phone records. On Monday, CNN first reported the existence of an evolving list of lawmakers whose phone records the committee wanted preserved. At the time of CNN’s reporting, McCarthy’s name had not been added to a draft version of the list, but by the time the document was finalized and sent to the telecommunications companies later that same day, it was included.

