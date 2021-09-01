1 student killed, suspect in custody after shooting at Mount Tabor High School in NC

FORSYTH COUNTY, NC — One student died Wednesday in a shooting at Mount Tabor High School in North Carolina, Winston-Salem police Chief Catrina Thompson said during a news conference.

The student, identified as William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr., was the only one injured when gunshots rang out around noon, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said. Hours after the shooting, police said they had a suspect in custody.

