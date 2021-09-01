Cancel
SEM Introduces New Line of Shredders for Commercial Data Center Market

 5 days ago

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Security Engineered Machinery Co., Inc. (SEM), global leader in high security information end-of-life solutions, is pleased to introduce a new line of hard drive and solid state shredder models: the SEM Model DC-S1-3 Series. This unique series of devices are specifically designed for the destruction of enterprise rotational hard drives and solid state media, such as those found in data centers.

