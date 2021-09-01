Cancel
Vanessa Williams, Her Kids, Brother & Mom Flaunt Lots of Look-Alike Features Posing Together in Summer Photos

Singer and actress Vanessa Williams took to Instagram to show off her beautiful family in adorable photos as they pose together during a summer reunion.

Vanessa Williams' family photos are taking the internet by surprise as fans are left in awe of the strong family DNA evident in their remarkable resemblance.

The shots featured special appearances from the former Miss USA, her mom Helen "Gaga" Williams, brother Chris Williams and her two children Devin and Jillian. The big family looked adorable as they smiled lovingly for the camera.

GLIMPSE AT THE FAMILY PHOTO

In a string of four photos, Vanessa flaunted her loving family as they proudly rocked their similar phenotypes. The first shot showed the five Williams holding on to each other's shoulders as they posed adorably, with the family matriarch in the middle.

While Devin Christian and his mom stood by the matriarch's right, Jillian and her uncle stood to the left, closing up to make the family picture more intimate.

The next shot showed Chris Williams seated on the front porch while his mom stood behind him, sticking out two fingers with a smile plastered on her face. In the next pic, Chris embraced his mom from behind as she sat cross-legged on a stool positioned on a grassy patch.

A fourth photo showed Helen Williams smiling happily as she stood in the middle, flanked by her two children Vanessa and Chris. The songstress captioned:

"Love when family comes home."

Fans immediately flooded the comment section with beautiful words to the family, commending them for making out time to make memories. Many couldn't help but notice the strong family resemblance existing between them.

MEET VANESSA'S KIDS

Vanessa Williams is a mother of four, having two more kids in addition to Jillian and Devin. She shares her three oldest, Melanie Hervey, Jillian Hervey, and Devin Hervey, with her first husband, Ramon Hervey.

The oldest of the brood, Melanie grew up to become a Pilates and barre instructor, with one acting credit in the movie, "The Courage To Love."

Vanessa's second daughter, Jillian, became a singer like her mom and is one half of the famous R&B duo Lion Babe and has a few acting credits. The band boasts of hit tracks like "Rockets."

Devin is the 58-year-old's only son. According to his Instagram bio, he is an artist who enjoys creating things. Additionally, the iconic actress has one daughter, Sasha Fox, with her second husband, NBA's Rick Fox, to who she was married for five years.

Sasha is already following in her mom's pageantry footsteps, making a name for herself as a model. Vanessa has no children with her current husband, Jim Skrip, to who she has been married since 2015.

GROWING UP WITH VANESSA WILLIAMS

Being born into a family of music enthusiasts contributed to Vanessa's career path. The mom of four grew up in Millwood with her brother, Chris Williams, and their parents, who both worked as music instructors.

By the time Vanessa was ten, she was already invested in the family's passion, embracing music and dance. Her interest in the arts availed her a common bonding ground with her mom.

During an interview in 2012, the actress and her mom, Helen, discussed the strict upbringing the former was subjected to, and how their relationship has evolved over the years. Helen divulged:

"It's more adult-to-adult relationship now, rather than the domineering mom, as they tend to think I was, to a more understanding relationship."

The singer also agreed to her mom's words, saying becoming a mom herself has made her understand some of her mom's past decisions. That, in turn has helped them develop a more loving and understanding relationship.

Amomama

Amomama

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

