Salvation Army Serving Thousands of Meals to Hurricane Victims

The Salvation Army of Lake County says Strack & Van Til customers donated more than $26,000 in the recent Checkout Challenge. Customers at 15 Strack & Van Til Food Markets in Lake County rounded up their grocery bills to the nearest dollar during the two-week challenge running from July 19 through August 1. The money will fund food, emergency assistance, and other needed resources at The Salvation Army’s three corps in Lake County. “We want to publicly thank Strack & Van Til customers for their generous donations at the register and compassion for our neighbors in need,” said Capt. Brian Clark, Lake County Coordinator for The Salvation Army. “Every dollar donated will stay in the community and collectively make a difference to provide food, emergency assistance, and other needed resources to those working hard to make ends meet.”In addition to food and emergency assistance, donations will fund after-school, and music and arts programs at The Salvation Army corps community centers in Gary, Hammond, and East Chicago. For more information on The Salvation Army’s programs and services in Lake County visit www.salarmylakecounty.org .