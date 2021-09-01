Cancel
Salvation Army Serving Thousands of Meals to Hurricane Victims

By Danny Merrell
KICKS 105
KICKS 105
 6 days ago
The clean up and recovery from Hurricane Ida will be a long and hard process over the next several weeks and months. Within the stories of devastation and catastrophe come the opportunities for people to step up and become the answers to prayers. One of those organizations who always steps...

KICKS 105

KICKS 105

Lufkin, TX
ABOUT

KICKS 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

