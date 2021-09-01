Meet the startups in Endeavor Miami's new ScaleUp cohort

The Batallan Group (TBG), a Palm Beach based Organization has announced its strategic acquisition of Painters on Demand (POD). POD is a Tampa-based Painting Service Company with corporate clients throughout the Southeast United States. Under the TBG umbrella, POD & Property Works (PW) will give their customers a single point of contact for all facility needs. This acquisition will position TBG as a leader in the facilities maintenance sector. Since 2009 TBG has been acquiring organizations in the facilities maintenance space. POD & PW are two highly efficient organizations with outstanding reputations for great culture and customer service. With this acquisition, TBG looks to streamline back office processes to better support field operations and increase its market share across the Southeast. The acquisition of POD gives existing customers even more solutions to their facilities’ needs. “We are looking forward to the increased benefits that The Batallan Group will bring to our customers," expressed Antonio and Jason Batallan, Principles of TBG. POD offers painting services to retail, commercial and industrial clients, with a specialized focus on Paintenance™. POD has created an innovative solution to painting that allows property managers to keep their facilities’ consistently looking their best! "This acquisition will help kickstart our strategic growth plan, while continuing to provide our clients with the high-level customer service we have provided for many years," stated POD CEO Chris Jimenez. Currently, POD operates in Tampa, Orlando, Ft. Lauderdale, Nashville, and Atlanta. Through this acquisition under TBG, these two prominent Florida facility maintenance companies will be maximizing profitability while minimizing operational risk through demonstrated structure, service programs, outstanding personnel, and exceptional customer service. For additional information about The Batallan Group, Property Works and or Painters on Demand, click below. http://thebatallangroup.com/ https://www.paintersondemand.com/ http://www.propertyworksonline.net/