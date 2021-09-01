Cancel
Miami, FL

Meet the startups in Endeavor Miami's new ScaleUp cohort

By Ashley Portero
South Florida Business Journal
South Florida Business Journal
 5 days ago
Endeavor Miami selected nine ventures to participate in the latest cohort of its ScaleUp Program, a four-month accelerator designed to support promising startups with high-impact potential in Florida. The selected startups will have access to a network of mentors and entrepreneurs who will share their expertise to help those companies...

The South Florida Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

